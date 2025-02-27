Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $750,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 568,276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,778.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 449,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 343,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $20,227,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:MKC opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.
