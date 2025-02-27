Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,358 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

