Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Corning by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GLW opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

