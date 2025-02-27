Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.