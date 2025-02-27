Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.27 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

