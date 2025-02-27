BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 152,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 112,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

