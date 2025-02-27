Byron Elmer Grote Buys 400 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £127.25 ($161.38) per share, with a total value of £50,900 ($64,552.95).
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.3 %
LON:IHG opened at GBX 9,827.17 ($124.63) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 7,032 ($89.18) and a twelve month high of £109.75 ($139.19). The company has a market cap of £19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,026.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($98.92) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.81).
About InterContinental Hotels Group
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
