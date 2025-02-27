Byron Elmer Grote Buys 400 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £127.25 ($161.38) per share, with a total value of £50,900 ($64,552.95).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.3 %

LON:IHG opened at GBX 9,827.17 ($124.63) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 7,032 ($89.18) and a twelve month high of £109.75 ($139.19). The company has a market cap of £19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,026.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($98.92) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.81).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.