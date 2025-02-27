C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. C3.ai updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. DA Davidson raised shares of C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,790. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $18,252,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,173,422.72. This represents a 29.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,643,311 shares of company stock worth $59,736,620. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

