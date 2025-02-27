Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 124,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $398.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

