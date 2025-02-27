Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 370 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $139.18 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $330.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

