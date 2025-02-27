Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMG opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

