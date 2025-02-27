Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $594.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

