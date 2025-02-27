Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CADL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on CADL
Candel Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Candel Therapeutics news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $97,715.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $799,059.06. This trade represents a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,322 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $103,404.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,823.80. This represents a 12.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $470,044. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Candel Therapeutics
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.