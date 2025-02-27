Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CADL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $275.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -1.25.

In other Candel Therapeutics news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $97,715.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $799,059.06. This trade represents a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,322 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $103,404.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,823.80. This represents a 12.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $470,044. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

