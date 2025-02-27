Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 13200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$48.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

