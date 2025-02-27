Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CCBG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,297. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $614.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile



Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

