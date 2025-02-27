CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,224,800 shares, a growth of 2,774.4% from the January 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,562.0 days.

Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

