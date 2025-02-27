Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Short Interest Down 96.9% in February

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Captivision Trading Down 3.4 %

CAPTW traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Captivision has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.