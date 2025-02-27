CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 1,884.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.5 days.
CareRx Stock Performance
Shares of CareRx stock remained flat at $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. CareRx has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $1.93.
CareRx Company Profile
