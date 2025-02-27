CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 1,884.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.5 days.

CareRx Stock Performance

Shares of CareRx stock remained flat at $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. CareRx has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Get CareRx alerts:

CareRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.