Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $130,479,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 922,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after buying an additional 469,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after buying an additional 289,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.6 %

CARR stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

