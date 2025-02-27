Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.20-3.80 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 533,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

