Catherine Cusack Purchases 1,500 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Cusack acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,481.36. This represents a 2.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Catherine Cusack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Catherine Cusack bought 1,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $16,430.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

