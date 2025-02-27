Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as low as $50.82 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 4729774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.
CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
