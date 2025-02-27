Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.31. 339,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,390. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

