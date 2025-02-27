Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after acquiring an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after buying an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,447,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

