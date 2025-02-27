Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3,105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 5.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

