Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New $339,000 Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDD by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 50.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.
PDD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDD
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.