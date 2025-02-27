Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 3.9 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glencore plc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,427,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,607.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 22,849,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,841,000 after buying an additional 21,510,639 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 386,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 352,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

