Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Century Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYFL remained flat at $42.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $42.64.
