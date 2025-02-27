CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. CeriBell updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

CeriBell Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. CeriBell has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBLL shares. William Blair started coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

