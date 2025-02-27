Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Certara updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.420-0.460 EPS.

Certara Stock Down 0.4 %

CERT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Certara has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

