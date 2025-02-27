Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.0 million-$425.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.4 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT
Certara Stock Up 0.6 %
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.