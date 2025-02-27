Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.0 million-$425.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.4 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Stock Up 0.6 %

About Certara

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,847. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Certara has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.