Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Purchases A$60,357.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Gorman bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.41 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$60,357.00 ($38,200.63).

Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Charter Hall Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 833.33%.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.

