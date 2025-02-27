Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 766 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,608,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

