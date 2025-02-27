Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

