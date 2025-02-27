Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

