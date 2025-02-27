Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 135,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 476,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.