Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 317,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,055,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

