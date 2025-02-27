Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTWO opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

