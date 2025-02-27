Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $137.42. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

