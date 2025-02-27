Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.91.

Shares of CHKP opened at $220.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $226.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

