ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $693.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.