Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

