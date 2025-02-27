Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $361.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.45.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.07. 1,534,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

