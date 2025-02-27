Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $219,570 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.51 and its 200 day moving average is $241.72. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

