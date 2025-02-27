Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.
YOU has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Clear Secure Stock Up 0.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
