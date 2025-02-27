Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

YOU has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:YOU opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

