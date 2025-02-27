Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the January 31st total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.0 days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBGPF remained flat at $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.53.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
