Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Comcast by 18.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 9.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 30.5% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 65,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

