Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 339,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $422.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPX shares. Leerink Partners lowered Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

