Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.