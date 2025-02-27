Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $265,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 84.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of APA by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

